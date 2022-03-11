Cookies

news

Ubisoft Stockholm reaffirms they are working on a new IP

This follows a former round of job listings that went up in October.

HQ

Back in October, it was noted in job listings that Ubisoft Stockholm was working on a brand new IP. Now this has been reaffirmed in a new round of job listings, where they are looking for a Design Director and an Engineering Manager to work on an "ambitious new game IP".

Ubisoft Stockholm was founded in 2017 and currently has 83 employees according to LinkedIn, which includes several members from other Swedish studios like Avalanche, DICE and Massive Entertainment. We have no clue when this secret game will be revealed, but hopefully it's not too far off as it seems to be in full production and has been under development for quite some time.

