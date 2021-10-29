Ubisoft Stockholm is developing a new action IP

HQ

One of Ubisoft's lesser known studios is Ubisoft Stockholm, which was founded four years ago. Maybe not that strange, considering that they haven't released a single game, and mostly have been helping Massive Entertainment with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - which hasn't been released yet either.

But the studio is an interesting one having several veterans onboard under the leadership of Patrick Bach, previously VP General manager at DICE and Producer roles in both Battlefield: Bad Company titles as well as Battlefield 3 and 4. And now it seems like Ubisoft Stockholm has started the development of something brand new themselves.

The source in once again job listings, as the studio is currently looking for staff to work on "an ambitious New Game IP". One of the positions needed is a Lead Game Designer - Action/Combat that is required to have a "significant experience as a game designer on AAA action games". Another open position is Animation/Engine Programmer who will "be part of creating a new animation system and legacy". For this last job listing, Ubisoft Stockholm also asks the rethorical question:

"Since there is none today, this is your chance to use all your knowledge to make it right from start and for a new game IP. Who doesn't want that?"

Basically, it seems to be a major AAA action game which is made completely from scratch, not relying on Ubisoft's existing tech from other franchises. As all this is still very new, we assume there will be quite a while before we'll get to see something from the project - but colour us officially interested.

Thanks, GamesRadar.