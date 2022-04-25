Cookies

Ubisoft stock has surged after reports of buyouts started circulating

The company's stock has jumped up by 11%.

A recent report from Bloomberg has stated that various private equity firms have been watching and studying Ubisoft, with the potential to look to acquire and buyout the company.

The report has stated that Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co are two of such firms, and that while there is interest, there has yet to be any "serious negotiations" and likewise, it is unclear if any of the firms will actually make a deal at the end of it all.

What this report has done however is allow Ubisoft's stock to surge quite significantly as of late. As VGC reports, the company's stock had risen by 11% on Friday, when the report first started doing the rounds.

There has yet to be any official statement from Ubisoft on these reports.

