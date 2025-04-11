Ubisoft stands its ground on players not owning their games

HQ

In the age of live-service and digital dominance, games can come and go in the blink of an eye. When once you used to own a game for life so long as your console and disc worked, it seems those days are over.

As spotted by Polygon, a recent court case involving two players of The Crew filing a complaint against Ubisoft for shutting the game down last year has seen the developer and publisher argue players do not have "unfettered access to the game."

"The [essence] of the plaintiffs' complaint is that Ubisoft allegedly misled purchasers of its video game The Crew into believing they were purchasing unfettered ownership rights in the game, rather than a limited license to access the game. But the reality is that consumers received the benefit of their bargain and were explicitly notified, at the time of purchase, that they were purchasing a license," reads a statement from the Ubisoft's lawyers.

Currently, Ubisoft has filed a motion to dismiss the case. If that fails, then there's a possibility it will move ahead to trial.