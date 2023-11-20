Ubisoft Singapore managing director: Skull and Bones will launch early next year

HQ

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has been delayed more times than we can count. Despite that, and excitement burning down to cinders, Ubisoft Singapore still intends to give us this pirate adventure. Just, in a few short months' time.

At least, that's according to the new managing director, Darryl Long, at Ubisoft Singapore, who told Yahoo that the game would be coming out between January and March 2024. This might sound like a while away still, but considering we're in November now, it's only a few short months.

Whether the game will be delayed again remains to be seen. We're not going to say it's definitely coming out until it's in our hands, and even then there are likely going to be some doubts.

