Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Skull and Bones

Ubisoft Singapore managing director: Skull and Bones will launch early next year

Will we be ready to finally set sail for the high seas soon?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has been delayed more times than we can count. Despite that, and excitement burning down to cinders, Ubisoft Singapore still intends to give us this pirate adventure. Just, in a few short months' time.

At least, that's according to the new managing director, Darryl Long, at Ubisoft Singapore, who told Yahoo that the game would be coming out between January and March 2024. This might sound like a while away still, but considering we're in November now, it's only a few short months.

Whether the game will be delayed again remains to be seen. We're not going to say it's definitely coming out until it's in our hands, and even then there are likely going to be some doubts.

Do you think Skull and Bones will finally release next year?

Skull and Bones

Related texts



Loading next content