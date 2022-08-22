Ubisoft shuts down the rumour that it is working on a Blade game

HQ

Update: Ubisoft has since shut down these rumours, stating:

"Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie!"

Original: We all know that there are a lot of different Marvel projects being created in the world of video games, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel's Wolverine. But there is always room for one more, especially someone who can be considered a classic of sorts.

Vampire hunter Blade seems to be getting a new game from Ubisoft. This was noticed by a YouTuber JorRaptor. About a month ago, actor Edwin Gaffney posted images on social media about an ongoing motion capture work at Ubisoft. There was also a hint about Marvel there as well.

The same actor shared a post with the name "B. Tariq", which refers to "Bassam Tariq", who is supposed to direct a new Blade movie for Marvel Studios.

A third hint is that Edwin Gaffney shared a picture of himself with a fellow actor Alex Martin holding weapons that look like swords.

So add 1+1+1, and maybe there is a Blade game coming from Ubisoft? Time will tell.

Thanks, Comic Book