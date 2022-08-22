Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ubisoft shuts down the rumour that it is working on a Blade game

It does sound like a good idea, right?

Update: Ubisoft has since shut down these rumours, stating:

"Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie!"

Original: We all know that there are a lot of different Marvel projects being created in the world of video games, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel's Wolverine. But there is always room for one more, especially someone who can be considered a classic of sorts.

Vampire hunter Blade seems to be getting a new game from Ubisoft. This was noticed by a YouTuber JorRaptor. About a month ago, actor Edwin Gaffney posted images on social media about an ongoing motion capture work at Ubisoft. There was also a hint about Marvel there as well.

The same actor shared a post with the name "B. Tariq", which refers to "Bassam Tariq", who is supposed to direct a new Blade movie for Marvel Studios.

A third hint is that Edwin Gaffney shared a picture of himself with a fellow actor Alex Martin holding weapons that look like swords.

So add 1+1+1, and maybe there is a Blade game coming from Ubisoft? Time will tell.

Thanks, Comic Book



