Ubisoft shuts down servers for several of its older games

Everything has its time in this world, and it's not uncommon for online servers and support to be shut down for games that are a few years old. This time it's Ubisoft announcing that it's shutting down the servers for a bunch of its older games.

The games in question are; Anno 2070, Assassins Creed II, Assassins Creed III, Assassins Creed: Brotherhood, Assassins Creed Liberation HD, Assassins Creed Revelations, Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Rayman Legends, Silent Hunter 5, Space Junkies, Splinter Cell Blacklist, and ZombiU.

However, it's worth mentioning that this only applies to the original games, those that have received a remaster will continue to have online support until Ubisoft decides to take those down as well. If you want to continue playing the originals online, you can do so until September 1st.