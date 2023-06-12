Ubisoft shows off tons of more Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay

HQ

In a few months, the next major Assassin's Creed game will make its debut, as Ubisoft will be launching Assassin's Creed Mirage on October 12. Following its brief appearance at the PlayStation Showcase in late May, Ubisoft has now shown off a much deeper look at the game as part of the Ubisoft Forward, an event where both the story trailer and an extended batch of gameplay was unveiled.

In the gameplay, we get to see Basim hunting and plotting an assassination. During the video, Ubisoft once again affirms that Mirage is a title that is looking to return to Assassin's Creed's roots and therefore parkour and stealth take centre stage. Stealth is described as being reliable and predictable, with parkour regarded as accessible and easy to master, whereas melee combat (should you need to resort to it) is regarded as a backup for when stealth fails.

As for how Basim approaches eliminating his target, we see a bunch of typical Assassin's Creed moves being used, such as blending in with NPC groups, being stealthed in long grass and bushes, using tools to distract and immobilise enemies, all before using the Hidden Blade and assassination combos to take down threats that are in Basim's path.

Some of the newer mechanics that are present in-game revolve around having to take down marksmen foes before being able to call in and use Basim's bird-companion as a scout. Adding to this is a new supernatural-looking move that allows Basim to plot out and strike multiple enemies in quick succession, almost like a vengeful spectre. When it comes to eliminating the main target, Mirage seems to see a return of the alarms that ring out and alert enemies to your presence.

Otherwise, we're once again told that Ubisoft Bordeaux has improved the NPC detection system, upgraded AI reactions, and introduced new assassination, combo, parry, and finishing animations to boot. There will also seemingly be rideable camels to allow you to travel the open world more easily, which will be handy as Ubisoft states that the Baghdad map is around the same size of Assassin's Creed Unity's Paris or Assassin's Creed: Revelations' Constantinople.

Looking back at Basim, he will have five main tools at his disposal, with these being the Hidden Blade, a dagger, smoke bombs, a blow dart, and throwing knives - with each available to be upgraded and improved throughout the story.

Ubisoft Bordeaux also noted that the game is now in the last phase of production, with the team focussed on polishing it. With this in mind, you can currently pre-order the game or its Deluxe Edition for the price of £45/€50 or £50/€60, with Assassin's Creed Mirage set to launch on October 12.