Ubisoft shares a bunch of extra details about The Division: Heartland

HQ

This year's Division Day has been rather packed with news and information, but it has been distinctly lacking in release dates. This is the exact situation that has occurred with The Division: Heartland, one of Ubisoft's biggest, and seemingly nearest, upcoming projects.

As part of the annual event, we're told a few extra facts about this looter-shooter, and this includes that the game will see players fitting into the role of a Division agent who is tasked with keeping the local town of Silver Creek safe from invading and rogue factions - all while attempting to uncover why the rural part of America has been affected differently by the Dollar Flu.

The game will also tie directly into The Division's timeline, and will bring new characters and storylines for players to unpack, on top of similar gameplay systems to the mainline titles.

Whenever the game does launch on PC and consoles, we're told that on the first day, players will need to help set up a base of operations, which is used to launch missions into the local town. This will serve as a hub and will see you returning here with any loot found on missions that can be stored or used to improve your character to be able to undertake harder activities.

The game will also have three specialist classes that can be built into, with each allowing you to approach combat and the rural world differently.

In terms of the world, we're told that it will be challenging but approachable during the daytime, but will become incredibly dangerous during the night, as more powerful and deadly foes creep out of the woodworks. There will also be Contaminated areas that require special gear to explore but will likely reward you with better gear. There will also be rogue agents to have to face and overcome in the game.

Ubisoft has also affirmed that The Division: Heartland will be a live game that aims to tell its story and grow over time, adding yet another live service title to Ubisoft's ranks.

There was no mention of when the game will debut, but we are told that there will be another testing phase sometime soon, and that invites for this will work similarly to the ongoing XDefiant beta, which allows invited players to share out an additional five invites to whomever they desire.

Ubisoft did round out by announcing that further The Division: Heartland news will be coming this summer - which, if we had to guess, will likely be at the Ubisoft Connect on June 12.