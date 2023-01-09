Ubisoft seems to tease something Splinter Cell related

HQ

Completely out of the blue and without any explanation, Ubisoft shared an image of Sam Fisher's classic night-vision goggles on Twitter with the hashtag #SplinterCell as the only text. Exactly why they did this is unknown, but at least we can now safely assume this peripheral will be bak in the upcoming Splinter Cell Remake (which we assumed anyway), and there might also be some kind of announcement coming up.

Microsoft is rumored to have a smaller Xbox event before the end of February, and since Splinter Cell was first released as an Xbox exclusive title, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine that Microsoft would love to show the remake at the show. This is purely speculation though, and why Ubisoft shared this all of a sudden is up for debate. What do you think?