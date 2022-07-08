Ubisoft says to investors that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is coming

HQ

Beyond Good & Evil is widely perceived as an über classic title that often frequents lists over the best games of all time. Unfortunately for people who loves great games, it was released back in 2003 and hasn't gotten a sequel ever since.

That doesn't mean the franchise is dead though, as Beyond Good & Evil 2 was announced back in 2017. But since then, we haven't really heard much from the project, and there has been a lot of rumors claiming that the game is in development hell or might even have been cancelled altogether (the fact that the director Michel Ancel left Ubisoft didn't exactly help either).

Luckily, the latter doesn't seem to be true though. When Ubisoft recently had a Q&A with their investors, one person specifically asked what the company has in the pipeline, to which they replied:

"This information is confidential until the games are officially announced to the gaming community. The games already known include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™, Skull & Bones®, Mario + Rabbids®: Sparks of Hope, Roller Champions™, Star Wars, Beyond Good & Evil™ 2, the remakes of Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®. There are also future projects for our brands, with among others Assassin's Creed®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, Tom Clancy's The Division® and our investments in F2P, including XDefiant, Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Mobile, The Division Heartland and Ghost Recon Frontline. As previously stated, Ubisoft boasts the richest game pipeline in its history for years to come."

This means Ubisoft is telling their owners that the game is actually coming, which must be considered the best confirmation we'll ever get. The French giant has a Ubisoft Forward stream on September 10 when we can expect to see plenty of exciting games. While we shouldn't hold our breath for Beyond Good & Evil 2, at least the chances are now bigger than before.