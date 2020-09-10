Ubisoft reveals Riders Republic, a new extreme sports MMO

You're watching Advertisements

Rounding out all of the announcements within tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase was Riders Republic, a new massively multiplayer extreme sports title.

The revealed trailer showed tens of players in wingsuits, on skis, and on bicycles all competing together in one chaotic race towards the finish line. It's set to feature seven of America's most iconic National Parks and we saw areas that included snow-covered peaks, forests, sandy deserts. It looks intense that's for sure, and it reminded us a lot of Steep - another Ubisoft title that focused on extreme sports in a snow-covered setting.

The huge extreme sports playground is set to offer races with up to 50 players and community contests, where players will compete in trick battles.

Riders Republic will be arriving on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on February 21, 2021.