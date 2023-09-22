Ubisoft reveals how Assassin's Creed Mirage punishes you for not being stealthy

HQ

After a detour to the cold north with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the famous open world series returns to its Middle-Eastern roots with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage.

If the hotter climate isn't motivation enough to stay in the shadows, Ubisoft Bordeaux has focused on creating mechanics that support stealth. The most notable of these is the notoriety system, which builds on the wanted system from the older titles.

In a recent interview with Gamereactor, the game's Quest and World Director, Simon Arsenault, explained how the new system incentivises stealth by punishing crimes and limiting your traversal options:

"We also have some higher level mechanics like the notoriety system where any illegal actions inside the city are punished, and that includes not only killing but also getting your sword out, hitting people or looting a chest. Wanted posters start showing up, and eventually the civilians look at the posters and call for guards when you're close by.

If you're just at level one on the notoriety system, you can go on the rooftops and you're still going to be relatively free of problems. But if you keep doing illegal actions your notoriety is going to rise, and at level two you have lookouts on the rooftops. So your playground on the roofs is not as free anymore. All of this is to encourage you to go back to stealth."

In the interview with Gamereactor, Simon Arsenault also said that Mirage, which retains the combat system from Valhalla, is "a little bit punishing," so as to encourage stealth. You can read more about that in our full interview with the Quest and World Director.

If you prefer a guided tour of 9th century Baghdad, we also have a comprehensive preview of Assassin's Creed Mirage for you to enjoy.