Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition

Ubisoft gave us our first look at Assassin's Creed Shadows yesterday. In the cinematic trailer, we were introduced to samurai Yasuke and shinobi Naoe, and we also got some details about the open-world RPG.

It'll feature a map around the size of Assassin's Creed Origins' Egypt, it'll let you swap out the protagonists at will in the open world, and of course will feature some solid combat and assassinations. If you really want to show your love for Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has also revealed the game's Collector's Edition.

For the bold price of $239.99, you get access to a 40cm diorama statue, depicting Yasuke and Naoe fighting back to back, a steelbook case, an artbook, wall scroll, a life-sized tsuba hand guard, and a world map. Not a bad bundle, as sometimes these Collector's Editions just give you the plastic tat in the form of a statue and ask you pay hundreds of dollars for it. Check out the Collector's Edition in the image below: