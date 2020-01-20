Ubisoft restructures editorial team to increase diversity

Ubisoft has decided to mix things up by restructuring its editorial team in an effort to bring greater diversity to its portfolio of upcoming projects.

It's a common criticism of Ubisoft that we've all heard: there is a lot of crossover in its games. To be fair, the publisher puts out polished and capable titles, however, there are similarities between some of them in terms of tone and mechanics, and with the publisher having a tough year with underperforming titles The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, there was been some introspection at Ubisoft HQ.

According to a report over on VGC, the editorial team (which is responsible for guiding the development of all Ubisoft projects from one central office in Paris) will be expanded and restructured with the long-term goal being to give individual titles more distinctive features with less mechanical and thematic overlap.

"We are reinforcing our editorial team to be more agile and better accompany our development teams around the world as they create the best gaming experiences for players," the company wrote in a statement sent to VGC.

The report outlines how chief creative officer Serge Hascoet will stay in charge, but will take a step back and those under him will be given greater autonomy over their respective IPs.

The new structure will include a series of vice-presidents taking charge of major IPs, with Splinter Cell dev Maxime Béland returning from Epic to take one of the positions.

According to the same report, one game that was "very far" into development was abandoned as part of this internal overhaul, while other titles are said to be in the process of being reworked to make them feel more individual.