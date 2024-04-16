Ubisoft responds to Star Wars Outlaws controversy

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws still looks like the scoundrel dream for many fans, but at the same time, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world Star Wars adventure has drawn a lot of blaster fire as we've heard more about it.

From people disliking the protagonist to critiquing the prices of the special editions, there have been a few major stones thrown at the game, but people were especially mad at the fact that a Jabba the Hutt mission was locked behind a paywall.

Now, Ubisoft has responded to the criticism. A Ubisoft rep told PC Gamer that "Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition. The 'Jabba's Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

So, we'll still see Jabba, but one particular mission is going to be locked away unless we fork out more cash. Not the perfect solution, but one that is becoming more common in games.