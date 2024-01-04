Ubisoft removes mentions of Star Wars Outlaws late 2024 release

HQ

Yesterday, we reported that Star Wars Outlaws looked to be eyeing a late 2024 release window. Now, it seems that Ubisoft is backtracking on that, and has instead replaced mentions of late 2024 with a simpler 2024 release window.

In an email sent to Kotaku, a Ubisoft spokesperson explained what had gone on with the false release window, saying that it was incorrect and has since been amended. Even if Ubisoft doesn't want us to think late 2024 is the launch window, though, it does seem like the most likely time we'll see Star Wars Outlaws.

At the minute, we only have that gameplay showcase from June to go off along with some more information given away in interviews about Star Wars Outlaws. Still, an open-world Star Wars game is surely going to get fans hyped, so here's hoping we hear more soon.