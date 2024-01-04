Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft removes mentions of Star Wars Outlaws late 2024 release

The game has since returned to a general 2024 release window.

Yesterday, we reported that Star Wars Outlaws looked to be eyeing a late 2024 release window. Now, it seems that Ubisoft is backtracking on that, and has instead replaced mentions of late 2024 with a simpler 2024 release window.

In an email sent to Kotaku, a Ubisoft spokesperson explained what had gone on with the false release window, saying that it was incorrect and has since been amended. Even if Ubisoft doesn't want us to think late 2024 is the launch window, though, it does seem like the most likely time we'll see Star Wars Outlaws.

At the minute, we only have that gameplay showcase from June to go off along with some more information given away in interviews about Star Wars Outlaws. Still, an open-world Star Wars game is surely going to get fans hyped, so here's hoping we hear more soon.

Star Wars Outlaws

