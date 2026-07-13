Ubisoft: "Releasing a game too late can hinder its success"

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For a long time, there has been a lot of talk about developers and publishers releasing games before they're finished, instantly turning us players into a sort of involuntary beta testers. Now, however, Ubisoft (via Game File) points out in its annual report that there's also another problem at the other end of the spectrum: releasing games too late.

As we all know, it's not uncommon for games to be delayed and dragged out for so long that they already feel a bit outdated by the time they launch. This is precisely what's being highlighted now, and they write that "releasing a game too late - when market anticipation has waned and it no longer meets market standards in a highly competitive environment - can also hinder its success."

Exactly which games Ubisoft is referring to is unclear, but the company has had its fair share of long-delayed titles (not least Beyond Good and Evil 2), and it's certainly interesting that this is considered a problem significant enough to be addressed in an annual report.