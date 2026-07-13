Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ubisoft: "Releasing a game too late can hinder its success"

We all know about the issue of launching unfinished games to early, but being late brings another set of problems.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For a long time, there has been a lot of talk about developers and publishers releasing games before they're finished, instantly turning us players into a sort of involuntary beta testers. Now, however, Ubisoft (via Game File) points out in its annual report that there's also another problem at the other end of the spectrum: releasing games too late.

As we all know, it's not uncommon for games to be delayed and dragged out for so long that they already feel a bit outdated by the time they launch. This is precisely what's being highlighted now, and they write that "releasing a game too late - when market anticipation has waned and it no longer meets market standards in a highly competitive environment - can also hinder its success."

Exactly which games Ubisoft is referring to is unclear, but the company has had its fair share of long-delayed titles (not least Beyond Good and Evil 2), and it's certainly interesting that this is considered a problem significant enough to be addressed in an annual report.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Related texts



Loading next content