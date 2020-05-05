Ubisoft registers new website for Prince of Persia

For several years now, gamers passionate about the Prince of Persia saga - the popular Ubisoft-branded franchise - have been waiting for its return and now it seems as though good news lurks on the horizon. Rumours have been circulating for quite some time regarding the possibility that the iconic game series may come back soon, but now the rumours are becoming more plausible.

The developer seems to have registered a new web domain for Prince of Persia (princeofpersia6.com, via Reddit), and many predict an official announcement for a new chapter in the coming days or weeks. In fact, as early as last April Ubisoft updated the domain for Prince of Persia and an imminent announcement was being whispered about, but apparently there's still nothing concrete at moment.

It's also true that in a few days, on May 7, Microsoft will get a new Inside Xbox to reveal new games coming on Xbox Series X, so we expect possible announcements on the matter.

What do you expect from that alleged new Prince of Persia?

Thanks to Reddit.