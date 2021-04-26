Ubisoft recognises that Assassin's Creed Valhalla title updates haven't "been up to our standards"

You're watching Advertisements

A recent developer update from the Assassin's Creed Valhalla team at Ubisoft Montreal has stated that the team realises that recent title updates for the game have not been up to par, or befitting their standards.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to provide you with great experiences", reads the post before stating, "That said, we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards.

The update also does state that from now on, the team will be moving forward into a four-week timeline for title updates, rather than following the current five-week schedule in place, and that the next title update will be landing tomorrow, April 27.

Also stated in the update is a miniature roadmap that talks about a few upcoming additions to the game. First is the next title update tomorrow, then the delayed Wrath of the Druids expansion on May 13, before following up with another title update and a "free game mode" coming in "late spring."

The post does talk about its methods of creating a title update, as well as listing a few known bugs that are on its radar. You can read all about those at the post linked above.