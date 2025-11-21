Ubisoft reaffirms Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will release this financial year

HQ

Ubisoft has once again confirmed that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set to release this financial year, despite us seeing almost nothing from the project aside from fresh reveals and extra confirmations it's still arriving soon.

This comes from Ubisoft's latest financial earnings report, where we're told that "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence and an

unannounced title are planned for Q4" of this financial year.

Of course, the fourth quarter of this financial year takes us to the end of March 2026, so there is still time for us to hear about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and get a release date slapped on, but there's not a lot of it. It's going to get a nod at The Game Awards from what we're hearing, but it's going to have to be quite a significant showcase if we're going to believe this game is suddenly ready for launch in a few months.

What do you think? Can Ubisoft deliver Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in time?