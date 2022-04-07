Ubisoft promises more NFT's in future games

HQ

Yesterday, it was revealed that Ubisoft has decided to pull the plug on the support for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which was released back in 2019. While they will keep the servers running, it won't get any more updates, as Ubisoft wants to focus on the future.

To be fair, Ubisoft has supported the title well after the botched launch and regained the gamers trust, but ultimately lost it again after adding NFT's (non-fungible tokens, a way of buying and reselling digital items for real money, with Ubisoft getting a share of each transaction) late last year despite severe criticism. Instead of listening to the community, a Ubisoft representative explained that "gamers don't get" NFT's, and it seems like this is something they have decided is correct.

While most other video game companies have decided to not include NFT's in their games, Ubisoft is now promising the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players and others that we can look forward to more NFT's in future Ubisoft titles as well:

"You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history. As the last Digit for Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released on 3/17/2022, stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games!"

How stoked are you to be able to spend even more money on items in video games?