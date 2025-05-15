Ubisoft prioritises quality, several releases postponed

HQ

Several of Ubisoft's currently ongoing projects will be delayed. This was announced today in connection with the latest quarterly report, which includes titles such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and (presumably) Splinter Cell. It emphasises that this is a deliberate choice to give developers more time to refine and improve the games, as well as to provide consumers with a more polished experience.

During the report it said:

"The group has decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions".

Ubisoft certainly didn't specify exactly which games are actually affected, but as I said, the above is an educated guess and this comes as part of a series of organisational changes. Not least the collaboration with Tencent and a greater focus on their best-selling franchises.

