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Rainbow 6: Tactics

Ubisoft presents Rainbow 6: Tactics

The classic formula has gotten an unexpected twist.

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These are exciting times. With Rainbox Six: Siege, Ubisoft proved it could create addictive and competitive multiplayer modes. This new title puts a slight twist on the name and blends round-based tactical elements with this game series about a military counter-terrorism task force. If you like XCOM and want to try something in the vein of Gears Tactics, this might be for you. It will feature:


  • 15 Operators, each with unique abilities, specialized gadgets, and distinct skill trees

  • Distinct mission types, including Hostage Rescue, Bomb Disposal, and Target Elimination

  • Over 45 diverse locations around the world

It looks like a mix of Rainbow Six, and if you want to see it in action, check out the video below. The title is set to launch in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, GeForce Now, Blacknut, and PC. You can add it to your wishlist on Epic Games and Steam right now.

HQ
Rainbow 6: Tactics
Instead of a first-person perspective, you'll now command an entire task force from an isometric perspective.

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