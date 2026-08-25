Ubisoft presents Rainbow 6: Tactics
The classic formula has gotten an unexpected twist.
These are exciting times. With Rainbox Six: Siege, Ubisoft proved it could create addictive and competitive multiplayer modes. This new title puts a slight twist on the name and blends round-based tactical elements with this game series about a military counter-terrorism task force. If you like XCOM and want to try something in the vein of Gears Tactics, this might be for you. It will feature:
It looks like a mix of Rainbow Six, and if you want to see it in action, check out the video below. The title is set to launch in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, GeForce Now, Blacknut, and PC. You can add it to your wishlist on Epic Games and Steam right now.