Ubisoft presents Rainbow 6: Tactics

These are exciting times. With Rainbox Six: Siege, Ubisoft proved it could create addictive and competitive multiplayer modes. This new title puts a slight twist on the name and blends round-based tactical elements with this game series about a military counter-terrorism task force. If you like XCOM and want to try something in the vein of Gears Tactics, this might be for you. It will feature:



15 Operators, each with unique abilities, specialized gadgets, and distinct skill trees



Distinct mission types, including Hostage Rescue, Bomb Disposal, and Target Elimination



Over 45 diverse locations around the world



It looks like a mix of Rainbow Six, and if you want to see it in action, check out the video below. The title is set to launch in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, GeForce Now, Blacknut, and PC. You can add it to your wishlist on Epic Games and Steam right now.

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