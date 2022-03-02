Ubisoft pledges to take care of their staff in Ukraine

HQ

Just like Poland, Ukraine has become a pretty big country for video game development after the fall of the Soviet Union. This means that a giant like Ubisoft has plenty of staff either coming from Ukraine or working in the country (where they have the studio Ubisoft Ukraine with 137 employees according to LinkedIn), which is currently experiencing Russian aggression and warfare.

Now Ubisoft has shared their policy on how they will help staff affected by this completely unnecessary tragedy. In a lengthy letter, the strategy is explained:

"Last week, when the unthinkable became a reality, Ubisoft worked to reinforce our support and assistance for our colleagues in Ukraine. We have set up alternative housing in neighboring countries where our colleagues and their families can take shelter if they wish and are able to do so.

To stay closely connected to all our team members, Ubisoft has created dedicated hotlines to provide them personalized support and aid. We have also put in place an emergency communication system to ensure we are able to keep in touch with our colleagues in all circumstances.

We stand by our teams in Ukraine and will continue to adapt and reinforce our support as the situation evolves."

Ubisoft also writes that staff in need "was provided additional funds to help cover exceptional costs" and they also "paid their salary in advance to account for any potential disruption to banking systems". Finally, they are also donating a total sum of €200 000 to Ukrainian Red Cross and Save the Children.