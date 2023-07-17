Ubisoft: Playtime in Assassin's Creed Mirage is similar "to the first AC games"

HQ

The three latest Assassin's Creed titles have all been more RPG than the action adventures with a focus on stealth that made the series famous. With Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is taking a step back though to bring back the more linear gameplay so many people have been asking for, while also downscaling the adventure to some extent.

And it seems like there are more things than gameplay that will remind us about the earlier installations in this beloved franchise, as the length of the adventure is also in the same ballpark as the classics. During an AMA on Reddit with narrative director Sarah Beaulieu, she had this to say regarding how long will it take to finish the game: "In terms of playtime, we are closer to the first AC games."

The older game were usually around 15 hours long if you only focused on the story, but you could easily more than double that if you wanted to do all the side-quests as well.

We actually look forward to a shorter and hopefully also tighter game (not everything has to be the biggest), but what do you think about this?