Ubisoft planning to use AI to generate NPC dialogue

AI has been the talk of the town for the past few months. As ChatGPT continues to take over the world, it seems more and more industries are taking note and seeing how AI can be brought into their daily lives.

Ubisoft believes that it can use AI to save screenwriters some time by generating early versions of NPC dialogue. It's revealed the technology in a new trailer and explained how it works.

Human input is still required, even with the AI generating dialogue as there is a need for checks in order to make sure there aren't any obvious mistakes. Right now, it's up in the air whether this actually will save time, as there will likely be a lot of errors made by the AI at the beginning.

Already, the internet is beginning to weigh in with a tidal wave of different opinions on this topic. Some famous game devs have also given their input, such as God of War's Cory Barlog, who responded in a tweet.

