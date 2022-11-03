Ubisoft outlines Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope post-launch plans

HQ

We've known for a while that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope would be bolstered with post-launch DLC additions, but other than knowing that the third batch would revolve around Rayman, we've been in the dark. Until now.

Ubisoft has outlined the plans for its DLC additions, and given a time frame on when each will arrive.

The first will be called the Tower of Doooom, and will see Mario and the crew helping Madame Bwahstrella clean up her multi-dimensional tower. This will drop in "early 2023" and will feature an all-new combat game mode as well.

The second of the bunch doesn't yet have a public name, but we are told it will take players to a new planet, packed with new environments, characters, secrets, and enemies. It will debut in mid-2023.

Last of all is the Rayman DLC, which will allow players to take control of the iconic character all to explore a new and "mysterious" location. It will arrive in late-2023.

It should be known that while the latter two DLCs will be available for standalone purchase, Tower of Doooom will be exclusive to Season Pass owners, which is also part of the Gold Edition of the game.