Ubisoft on Ghost Recon Frontline: "this is not a pay-to-win under any circumstance"

Ubisoft just unveiled its next title, a new iteration in the Ghost Recon series that pits players against one another in massive multiplayer action all over an enormous map for the developer's own unique take on the battle royale genre. The game, Ghost Recon Frontline will feature a class system and even a way to manipulate the battlefield by calling in objects and items with a new system called Tac - Support, and will feature a variety of game modes and features that sets the title apart from other games in the BR genre, including the lack of having a receding playable zone.

You can read more about the intricacies of Ghost Recon Frontline's gameplay design, as well as checking out a few screenshots and the reveal trailer over here.

But, if you're interested in hearing more about what will be coming to the game at launch, we recently caught up with Ubisoft Bucharest's Stefan Marinescu, brand director on Ghost Recon Frontline, to chat about the title's live service approach.

"Frontline will have seasons," said Marinescu. "We'll have a new season every three months when the game goes live. Each season will bring new features, it's something that we'll be able to bring more info on in the future. I will not talk about them right now. But, every season will come with new stuff for players to explore, so yes, it has a battle pass system, which I want to touch on a little so that people understand this is not a pay-to-win under any circumstance. Everything in the battle pass is strictly visual. It's all about customising your characters, making them look better but they give absolutely zero benefits when it comes to playing the game or winning the game."

You can take a look at the full interview with Marinescu below, where we also chat about how gameplay works, the different classes, and the closed beta, which will be available for PC players in Europe to check out starting from October 14.