Ubisoft on Assassin's Creed Shadows backlash: "we sincerely apologize"

It seems like the criticism largely from Japanese fans about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set in Feudal Japan, has finally reached a boiling point and caused Ubisoft to respond.

In a statement on social media, the French publisher has both looked to explain its design decisions for AC Shadows while apologising at the same time.

Ubisoft states: "Our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin's Creed games, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical characters. Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about the historical settings we get inspired by.

"Assassin's Creed Shadows is first and foremost, designed to be an entertaining video game that tells a compelling, historical fiction set in Feudal Japan.

"Our team extensively collaborated with external consultants, historians, researchers, and internal teams at Ubisoft Japan to inform our creative choices.

"Despite these sustained efforts, we acknowledge that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community. For this, we sincerely apologize."

Ubisoft then continues by affirming that it will continue to consult and collaborate and address the constructive criticism that has been posed.

The company also touched briefly on the ongoing Yasuke discussion, noting: "While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin's Creed Shadows, we acknowledge that this is a matter of debate and discussion. We have woven this carefully into our narrative and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game, our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles."

Read the full statement below.