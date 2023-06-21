Ubisoft: Nintendo warned us to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Switch

HQ

Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Leaf are all prime examples of games for Switch that just refuses to die, as they still sell a lot despite being fairly old titles from the early years of the format.

Ubisoft has another tradition and works with franchises in a different way than Nintendo, and decided to release the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (2017) last year; Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. But while the first game became a huge commercial success, the latter did not despite raving reviews. In an interview over at GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says Nintendo even warned the company and said they shouldn't release the sequel to Switch:

"We had already released a Mario Rabbids game [on Switch], so by doing another we had two similar experiences on one machine. On Nintendo, games like this never die. There are 25 Mario games on Switch. Nintendo [has advised] that it's better to do one iteration on each machine. We were a bit too early, we should have waited for [the next console]."

Do you think Guillemot is on to something here, would Sparks of Hope have been a huge success if it was released for the next Nintendo console instead?