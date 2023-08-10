Ubisoft Milan is confident Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will continue to sell

HQ

Back when it debuted at the tail end of 2022, Ubisoft Milan's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope struggled to shift all too many units, which is a shame because the game is fantastic! With a weaker launch performance than expected, series producer Cristina Nava has now spoken with VGC to explain why we shouldn't be worried about the game's steady launch.

"The first Mario + Rabbids had more than 10 million players. Even though it's Mario, it's also a genre game: turn-based tactical adventure. So we cannot expect to sell high numbers at the very beginning, because a game like that is a slow burner."

Nava continued, "Even if at the beginning it seemed like Sparks of Hope didn't meet expectations, we are confident that over a number of years it will grow. Because it's been received, by both the press and the public, very, very well. It's just a matter of giving it time, with word of mouth etc."

In a few weeks, the game will officially launch its third and final DLC, with this bringing Rayman to the series...finally. It will launch on August 30, and you can read more about that upcoming DLC right here.

To cap off the thoughts on the game's performance, Nava concluded with, "We're not worried on our side, because we know that we achieved what we wanted with this sequel. On our side, we're not worried and we're satisfied with what we did."

Have you played Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope yet?