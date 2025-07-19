Ubisoft: Microtransactions make games more fun

HQ

In its latest quarterly report, Ubisoft argues that microtransactions—those in-game purchases we all know and love to grumble about—are not just a revenue stream, but actually enhance the gameplay experience. How so, you ask? Well, according to Ubisoft, they allow for a more unique experience by letting players personalize their characters or speed up progression. In other words, it makes things more fun... allegedly.

Agreement on that point? Let's just say it's doubtful. The statement reeks of the same PR-speak EA once used to defend loot boxes. Surprise mechanics, anyone? Unsurprisingly, Ubisoft's stance has stirred up a small storm across online forums and social media.

While microtransactions may be deemed acceptable in free-to-play games, the general consensus remains that implementing them in full-price titles—like the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows—feels like borderline daylight robbery. Ubisoft reports that around 58% of their PC revenue last year came from digital add-ons, and despite the fierce backlash, the company maintains that this model is both sustainable and future-proof.

But what do you think? Do microtransactions really make games more "fun"? Or is Ubisoft just spinning another excuse to dig deeper into players' wallets?