Ubisoft loses stock market value after the launch of Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

Many of you will still be taking your first swipes and jobs as mercenaries and scoundrels in Star Wars Outlaws, but it seems that its somewhat lukewarm reception than expected (it's the game with the biggest marketing campaign in the company's history) has caused its value to suffer in the eyes of the markets.

According to Reuters, Ubisoft's shares have plummeted since 27 August, when the early access editions of Star Wars Outlaws were released (and one day after the release of the game's reviews). Ubisoft's share price is reportedly at its lowest since 2015, currently at around €15.2 per share. That's down 85% from its most expensive point in July 2018 (price per share of €102.95), and 30% from the start of this year 2024 (thanks, VGC).

However, it would be very difficult to blame this drop on Outlaws. Ubisoft had two major releases this year, Skull and Bones and XDefiant, which did not live up to expectations. XDefiant had a very good start, but today there is hardly anyone left to continue playing, and its continuity is in doubt. Skull and Bones, on the other hand, has remained somewhat more in the shadows and is currently in Season 3, although it is unclear how many pirates are sailing its seas on PC and consoles.

However, Ubisoft is a long-lived company and still has a lot to offer to regain investor confidence. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an example of recent quality, and all eyes are on the big title later this year, Assassin's Creed Shadows, which takes the beloved series to feudal Japan at last.