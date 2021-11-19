Ubisoft looks to be following in Nintendo's footsteps and building a theme park

HQ

It appears that gaming theme parks are the hot new trend as we move into the 2020s. Following the opening of Super Nintendo World earlier this year, Ubisoft has revealed that it is working on an "Entertainment Centre" of its own. The first of these is said to be at Studios Occitanie Mediterranee in France, though, which is a 40 minute drive from Montpellier.

Bruno Granja, founder of Studios Occitanie, said within a press release:"Studios Occitanie is excited to become the first location for Ubisoft's groundbreaking Entertainment Center concept," said Granja. "Gaming has grown to become the biggest form of entertainment. It makes sense that we partner with France's leading game publisher to create a new kind of immersive experience that celebrates gaming culture."

It's not exactly clear what attractions we will get to see, but Ubisoft, of course, has plenty options. We could see there being a pirate ship ride inspired by Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and a Tom Clancy world, similar to Adventureland at Disneyland. Ubisoft also has a bunch of child friendly franchises that they could lean into for the Entertainment Centre such as Rayman, Just Dance, and Raving Rabbids.

What attractions would you like to see?

Thanks, Comic Book.