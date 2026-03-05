Ubisoft looking to bring co-op back to Assassin's Creed

HQ

Last night, Ubisoft dropped the Assassin's Creed news equivalent of an H-bomb on us, with a post on its website explaining everything coming to the franchise now, as well as in the near and distant future. We got confirmation that Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced was official, that support on Shadows was ending, and plenty more.

Somewhat hidden among a paragraph around "several other projects currently in the works," we saw mention of co-op in Assassin's Creed. A feature that's not been embraced since Unity, but something that fans have been asking for. "We're also looking into bringing co‑op back to Assassin's Creed --- a detail we know didn't go unnoticed," head of content on Assassin's Creed Jean Guesdon writes.

Immediately after this, there's mention of a project Ubisoft scrapped. "While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward," the post explains. Perhaps that means the project was a co-op game, one that didn't work out in the end. We'll likely never know, but even if it was, Ubisoft isn't giving up on having us parkour around packed streets and conveniently placed trees together.

Also, it's worth mentioning in that same paragraph that Assassin's Creed Jade is still in development, just in case you forgot it existed for a moment.