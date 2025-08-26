Ubisoft left just five developers to restart The Division 2

HQ

The Division 2 might be currently known as a pretty great shooter/RPG experience for fans, but originally it felt a bit lukewarm at launch for a lot of fans. Fortunately, Ubisoft wanted to stick with the game, but it didn't risk putting a massive team on the restart of The Division 2.

According to Massive Entertainment developer Palle Hoffstein (via MP1st), there were just five developers asked to restart the game after the flop of its Warlords of New York DLC. Even as some believed the game would be shut down not long after its 2019 release, Hoffstein knew he wanted the game to stick around.

"I've been part of two big turnarounds with Rainbow Six Siege and The Division 2. Amazing to be part of both. But we had 5 people to restart Division 2. Five! What were we thinking? Ah that was fun," Hoffstein wrote. "When a few of us made a small team to resurrect TD2 I had zero interest in adding a year or two, just to sunset the game again. The goal, what we believed we could do, was to build something bigger and lasting. This is fun to see but there's still so much more we want to do."

While The Division 3 has been revealed to be in development by Ubisoft, that doesn't mean that The Division 2 is being shuttered right now, as content is still in the works for the game. It just shows how persistence pays off for Ubisoft, we suppose.