Ubisoft leaks early release date for Star Wars Outlaws, due in August

As they made sure to announce last week, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are releasing the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer today at 18:00 CEST. Since then, and given the publisher's penchant for using these narrative trailers to provide a release date, we'd expected Outlaws' release day to arrive in a few hours, but Ubisoft itself has leaked the date early in the cover image of the trailer's unveiling. Although it has since been changed, Gematsu was quick enough to "catch" the moment and confirm that Star Wars Outlaws will arrive on August 30.

This means that development since the rumours of a delay for next year has accelerated dramatically, as many of us had imagined a release in time for the Christmas holidays, as was the case with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Hopefully the efforts at Massive and the trailer will encourage us to look forward to the end of August.