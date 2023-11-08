Ubisoft lays off over 100 developers

HQ

The misery continues for workers in the games industry as now Ubisoft has announced that it has laid off over 100 employees, mainly from its office in Canada. In a statement to Gamespot, a spokesperson for the company said that the various departments have done their utmost to streamline operations, and that in such a process it is inevitable staff will be made redundant.

"Today we announced that we are reorganizing our Canadian studios' general and administrative functions and reducing headcount in Hybride (our VFX studio based in Montreal) and in our global IT team, which impacts 124 positions overall."

These hundreds now join the more than a thousand employees who left the company in the past year in what has been described as an overall drive to reduce costs and improve profitability. Very sad news, of course, and we sincerely hope that all those affected will land on their feet.