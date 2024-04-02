Ubisoft lays off more staff to 'enhance collective efficiency'

HQ

The great purge of gaming studios continues, as 45 more people have lost their jobs at Ubisoft, following the 120 or so that were let go late last year.

According to GameSpot, most of the people this time around were in the global publishing and Asia-Pacific structures. Ubisoft provided the following statement regarding the layoffs. "Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term."

"In this context, today we announced that we are further reorganizing our Global Publishing central and APAC structures to adapt them to the market evolution with a more efficient and agile approach. Those changes will impact 45 positions overall."

Ubisoft has had quite a big 2024 so far in terms of its releases, but not all have lived up to expectations. Skull and Bones didn't manage to keep pirates around for long, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown failed to generate lots of sales. Hopefully Assassin's Creed Red and Star Wars Outlaws can pick up the pace.