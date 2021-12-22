Ubisoft kicks off its Quartz NFT platform with what seems to be 18 sales

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the announcement of Ubisoft's NFT platform, Quartz, a system that received a huge amount of negative feedback from fans and shortly after its reveal, it had its YouTube trailer delisted from the site. Well, now Quartz has officially gone live and fans and players of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint are able to acquire a selection of non-fungible tokens to flaunt in-game for themselves via the two marketplaces that Quartz is using.

With the NFTs out in the wild, we also now have an idea about just how well this system has been doing, and it doesn't seem to be doing all that well, as by checking out the two platforms: Objikt and Rarible, we can see that as of writing, Quartz has clocked up a monster 18 total sales.

This whole situation was first noted by Apex Legends senior character artist, Liz Edwards, who noticed that Quartz had sold only 15 NFTs (when she published her thoughts), which by a bit of rough maths, seems to make for a grand total of just shy of $400 worth of digital assets (converted from the platform's currency of Tezos, which has an approximate conversion value of 1 Tezos = $4.33). With the extra three sales from then, and with another bit of rough maths, we can assume that that total has risen to around $470 now.

Granted, Quartz doesn't operate like a lot of NFT platforms, as this has been designed for people who play Ubi games to be able to expand their experience with unique digital assets. Still, 18 sales since it entered beta back on December 9 doesn't exactly show a huge amount of success.