logo hd live | Dead or School
Ubisoft kicks off a massive spring sale

Assassin's Creed, The Division, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and many others have been discounted.

If you're a fan of Ubisoft games and play on the PC, then you might want to take advantage of the new spring sale that just started up on the Uplay Store. Virtually all Ubisoft games are discounted over on the digital platform, an initiative that will be running up until March 26.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, The Division 2, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Far Cry: New Dawn, and Rainbow Six: Siege are all 67% cheaper, and these are just some of the games that are on sale. Click here to see the full lineup.

