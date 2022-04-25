Ubisoft is working on a team battle arena game codenamed Project Q

Ubisoft has revealed that it is currently working on a "team battle arena" multiplayer PvP title, which is currently known under the codename of Project Q. The game is in "early development" at the current moment in time, with Ubisoft running tests on it, meaning we don't have a release date to report as of yet.

What we do know thanks to Ubisoft's own Twitter account, is that the game "is not a Battle Royale", but will feature a host of different PvP modes that all have the same, single aim: being "fun".

It's also noted that Ubisoft doesn't intend to add NFTs to this title, with the developer going as far as saying that it "currently has no plans" to bring Ubisoft Quartz to the title.

You can sign up for further news about the game and even register interest for upcoming tests here, and also check out some concept art of the game below, which seems to depict a bunch of uniquely styled characters in what looks to be New York City's Central Park.