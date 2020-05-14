Cookies

Rainbow Six: Siege

Ubisoft is teasing Rainbow Six: Siege's next chapter

The next chapter of Rainbow Six: Siege is Operation Steel Wave and it brings two new operators and a map rework with it.

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege is an ever-evolving game and has been updated with new content regularly since its dawn back in 2015 and even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, these times offer no exception. The next operation, or chapter, is Operation Steel Wave and it's currently being teased on the game's official Twitter account. We know, by looking at the roadmap, that two new operators, one from Norway and one from South Africa and a House rework for the casual playlist.

More information on the upcoming content update will be shared shortly and we'll keep you updated once that info lands.

Rainbow Six: Siege

