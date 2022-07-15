Cookies

Ubisoft is teaming up with Secretlab on Assassin's Creed desk accessories and gaming chair

The gear has been created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the iconic series.

Ubisoft is officially teaming up with Secretlab over a special edition-designed desk accessories and gaming chair combination that have been created to mark the 15th anniversary of Assassin's Creed.

As the press release announces, the gaming chair will be a Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, which has been designed to reflect the iconic white colour palette of the earlier Assassin's Creed protagonists (Altair and Ezio). The chair does pay homage to each game however, with an embroidered seal on its back that refers to each instalment in the series.

In terms of the desk accessories, these range from a Secretlab Magpad desk mat, as well as some magnetic cable anchors, and a magnetic cable sheath, all of which have been designed to reflect the Assassin's Creed brand as well.

There is no mention as to how much each product will retail for.

