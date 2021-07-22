Ubisoft is shutting down Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

Ubisoft has decided to pull the plug on Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, despite the game not even being one years old. The mobile title that is regarded as a sort of RPG that includes various characters from the Tom Clancy universe is being shut down because the game is "no longer sustainable."

The decision comes in an announcement post on Twitter that mentions the latest update to the game will also be its last and that as of October 4, 2021, the servers will be shut down.

"This was not an easy decision," said Ubisoft. "But after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable. We want to assure you all that we really gave it our best, especially with big updates like Season 2, and it was a truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!"

This decision comes shortly after Ubisoft also announced the latest instalment into the Tom Clancy universe, XDefiant, a game which also uses various characters from the universe as Elite Squad did.