Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft is reported to have completely scrapped plans for more Watch Dogs games

A few ongoing projects are said to have been scrapped.

There seems to be no more hacker adventures from Ubisoft, and the company is said to have completely given up on the brand. This according to a leaker with a track record of sharing information about past Assassin's Creed games, who describes Watch Dogs as "dead and buried".

The person mentions the failed Watch Dogs Legion as the coup de grace for the game series, and that Ubisoft has subsequently cancelled several ongoing projects linked to the series, including one with a battle royale theme.

Ubisoft seems to have left the hacker lifestyle behind in favour of its million-selling Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, with the recent release of Mirage and a seventh chapter in the latter series imminent.

What did you think of the Watch Dogs games, and which of the series is your favourite?

Watch Dogs: Legion

