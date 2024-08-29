English
Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft is recommending early access Star Wars Outlaws players start a new save

A game-breaking bug has meant that those early access files might as well have been extended demos.

Star Wars Outlaws is finally here, and for those players willing to spend more than $100, they've been playing for a few days already. However, thanks to a bug discovered by Ubisoft, it appears that early access players on PS5 might have to lose their saved data and start again.

According to GamesRadar, Ubisoft outlined the issue as follows: "On August 27, our teams identified an issue where some PS5 players were playing on a previous version of the game. We quickly deployed an update and informed affected players to ensure their game was updated to the latest version (1.000.002) and advised that they begin a new save to avoid additional issues and progression blockers."

So, to avoid playing an outdated version of Star Wars Outlaws, best say goodbye to the progress you made with Kay Vess. You will get a new in-game trinket and 100 Ubisoft Connect Units for your troubles if you were affected, but it doesn't seem like you'll be getting your save file back.

Unfortunately, this marks a rocky start for Star Wars Outlaws on PS5, which has otherwise seen pretty strong reviews from critics. You can check out our thoughts in full over here.

Star Wars Outlaws

