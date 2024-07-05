Ubisoft is pushing towards web3 again

HQ

A couple of years ago, a fair few studios looked at the NFT market and thought there was a quick buck to be made. However, gamers were against the idea and pushed back heavily, leading to most things involving NFTs and web3 dying down.

However, it seems Ubisoft is willing to give it all another go, as it has teamed up with Double Jump.Tokyo, a studio known for adopting web3 design in game development, to create Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.

This game will be integrated with the Oasys Layer 2 HOME Verse blockchain (don't ask me, I haven't the foggiest). We can imagine this will allow for the trading of NFTs and everything else web3 encompasses within the game, which is a new tactical RPG currently in development at Ubisoft.