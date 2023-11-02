Ubisoft is moving on from Far Cry 6

HQ

Ubsioft has decided that it has given enough support to Far Cry 6 over the past two years since its launch in October 2021, and that the time has come to move developers on from the game and onto future and different projects.

As per a post on X, Ubisoft specifically notes that without any interruption of the game's online services, the development team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.

This all comes relatively recently after reports and rumours have shed a bit of extra light on when Far Cry 7 could debut, and also what the Far Cry Multiplayer game could be offering.